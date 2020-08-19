The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) calls on the Ohwa and Manaoru tribes in East Kwaio in Malaita Province to resolve the land dispute between themselves in a peaceful manner.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “The issue of the land dispute has been outstanding for some time and if the tribes cannot resolve the dispute then who else will do it. We need to take leadership of the issue and resolve it amicably.”

“As it is a land dispute, police will be there merely to provide security during the discussions and the dialogue. However, if anyone from both parties commits any criminal offense then this is when police will take action and make an arrest.”

Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka says, “Officers from Auki, Atori and Atoifi are currently on the ground to observe and mediate the issue between the two parties. The current situation is very tense but we appeal to both parties to resolve the issue without causing any trouble.”

“I also like to advise other tribes who support the two conflicting groups to stay out of the issue. Police is trying its best to resolve the problem without taking any sides whatsoever,” says PPC Foufaka.

