The Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Stanley Riolo thanks the good people of Honiara for their support during his term as PPC since 2018.

PPC Riolo says, “Things happen when we work together. Without the support of members of the public, we would not have achieved what we have with policing in the capital city. The support you have given on numerous occasions have made policing in our communities much easier. Without your support, policing will be a challenging job for me and my officers.”

“I would like to thank the business communities in Honiara, youth leaders, community elders, church leaders, women for your tremendous support. You have assisted police when issues arise and need to be resolved. I greatly appreciate your assistance.”

PPC Riolo says, “I would like to thank my officers at the various police stations and posts within Honiara City for believing in me as your PPC. You have done a great job during my term in office for the last two years. Keep up the good work and support each other to make your work much easier. Support whoever will be the next Honiara City PPC.”

“I call on my good people of Honiara to support Superintendent George Paikai who will be supervising PPC while a substantive replacement is being finalised. I am taking up the new position of PPC Malaita Province. I call on my good people of Malaita to work together to address issues affecting our communities. Crime is everyone’s business. I need your support,” says outgoing PPC Honiara City Superintendent Riolo.