The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will search the luggage air travellers arriving at Lata, Temotu Province after the arrest and charging of two male suspects for possession of marijuana in their luggage on arrival from Honiara on 18 August 2020.

“Following an intelligence report by officers at Lata, Santa Cruz, on possible trafficking of marijuana, police searched the luggage of passengers arriving on a Solomon Airlines domestic flight and discovered marijuana in the luggage of two passengers. The substance was packed and sealed in a box and was transported as part of the passengers’ luggage,” says Operation Manager at the Lata Police Station, Inspector Walter Leleina.

Inspector Leleina explains, “According to our intelligence the transportation of marijuana from Honiara to Santa Cruz has been going on for some time. Those marijuana dealers are smart as they conceal the drug and send under domestic airline cargo and luggage.”

“Police confiscated a total of 221 prepared marijuana rolls as well as several packets of the drug wrapped in foil and placed in the box.”

Police have charged both suspects for illegal possession of dangerous drugs and were expected to appear in the Lata Magistrates’ Court today (19 August 2020).

“I want to appeal to my good people of Temotu Province that such illegal activities must stop. Police will continue to check all luggage arriving at Lata Airport from Honiara and any person found to be in possession of any illegal drugs will be arrested on the spot,” says Inspector Leleina.

- Police Media