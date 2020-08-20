The current Malaita Provincial Police Commander (PPC) William Foufaka will still be looking at the RSIPF in Malaita Province until the new PPC arrives to take up the duty.

PPC Foufaka confirmed to Solomon Star Auki that he will still head the police RSIPF in Malaita Province until a new replacement arrives and takes over the role.

Police Media released a statement this week saying outing-going PPC for Honiara City Chief Superintendent Stanley Riolo will be taking the post as the new Malaita PPC soon.

When asked about the new appointment, Mr.Foufala said he is yet to be served with an official document from the head quarters in Honiara regarding the new appointment.

"I learned about the announcement on Facebook yesterday (Wednesday).

"I'm yet to be served with an official letter on this announcement.

"For the meantime, I'll be still looking at the RSIPF in Malaita Province as the PPC until a new PPC comes to carry out the duty," he said.

Mr Foufaka said his original job is the operational commander which he welcomes any decision made from the headquarters in Honiara.

PPC Foufaka took up the role as Malalita PPC since March.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki