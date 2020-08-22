MALAITA Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday handed over covid-19 equipment to the Director of Malaita Provincial Health, Dr Henry Kako.

The handover ceremony was done at the Premier's office in Auki and was witnessed by the Deputy Premier Randol Sifoni, and MPA for Ward 25 Joe Heroau.

Premier Suidani during the handing over thanked the people and government of Taiwan for the humanitarian donation.

The Premier said the covid-19 equipment was delivered slowly to Malaita Province due to the hold up by the government and police.

However, the Premier said he is thankful that the equipment has now been handed over to the Provincial Health and Medical Services for its intended purpose, which is to step up Malaita Province’s covid preparedness.

The Premier said the work of his government is to secure usual lifesaving equipment for the province and hand them to the provincial health services.

With that, the premier said his government hopes to see provincial health makes good use of the equipment to protect lives in Malaita in light of the threat posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood that the covid equipment sent from Taiwan following request by Malaita Province under humanitarian grounds to help boost its covid preparedness against the deadly covid virus.

However, the supply was impounded following directives from the Attorney General’s Office citing suspicious nature of the equipment as the reason for the action.

The Malaita Provincial Government (MPG), after a number of unsuccessful calls to release the equipment, served a legal notice on the national government to release the equipment before the 24 of August.

The government submitted to the notice by releasing the equipment before the due date.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced the release of the equipment last week Friday during the Malaita Provincial second appointed day celebration in Auki.

Premier Daniel Suidani collected the equipment on Tuesday this week in Honiara after the office of the Attorney General ordered the Customs to release the equipment.

The Premier then handed over the equipment to Malaita Provincial Health and Medical Services.

