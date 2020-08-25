Malaita Provincial Health and Medical Services have already identified quarantine sites in preparation for any possible COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Malaita Provincial Health Director Dr. Hendry Kako confirmed this saying one is located in Auki and the other at Aligegeo School.

Dr. Kako said in an event where the country records its first confirmed Covid-19 case and movement is under strict control, the identified sites will be used to house incoming arrivals before they can be released into the communities.

With that, he said work to improve the identified quarantine sites will start as soon as funding is available.

Preparation by the province was boosted with the handing over of COVID-19 equipment previously impounded by police.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki