The youngest member of the Malaita Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iven Tonafalea who is the Minister of Youth and Sports is appealing for calm in light of the looming motion of no confidence against Premier Daniel Suidani.

Mr.Tonafalea who is also a minister under MARA government is of the view that let the MPAs exercise their democratic rights as provided under the provincial standing orders.

"I call for calmness amongst all Malaitans despite a planned motion of no confidence against Premier Suidani.

"Let those who wish to bring the motion exercise their democratic rights as provided under the provincial standing order.

"I call on Malaitans to pray for this, pray for the provincial government and the national government as well," he said.

The Ward 4 MPA said if there is nothing serious to take the motion against the ruling premier, then it is better for the 33 MPAs to work together for the betterment of the province as their priority.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau