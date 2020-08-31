By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara, Newsroom





THE controversial chartered flight to China is all set and confirmed to bring in a total of 88 personnel into the country tomorrow.

Speaking during the weekly talkback show on Sunday, Special Secretary to Prime Minister Albert Kabui said as already approved by the Cabinet, work has already started to ensure those traveling in are properly checked and are freed from the CVODI-19 before they boarded the flight.

“Those who are coming in are Solomon Islands nationals as well as some foreign nationals and they are now undergoing quarantine protocols whilst awaiting their boarding,” he said.

Kabui said in terms of our quarantine capacity work has already been underway to ensure those coming in comply with our quarantine protocols.

Meanwhile, Camp Management Sector Committee Chair Karl Kuper said currently there are only 21 occupants at the quarantine centers and they are ready to receive those 88 who are expected to arrive soon.

This paper understands those coming in from very high rate countries will undergo 21 days in quarantine with several tests before they can be released if they are free from the virus.

Following the flight from China, the next three flights will be to bring back the local students studying in the Philippines.