The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Deputy Commissioner Operations Juanita Matanga held musters with police officers at Taro in Choiseul Province on 27 August 2020 and at Gizo in Western Province on 28 August 2020 part of her visit to both provinces during the past week.

Deputy Commissioner Matanga told the officers about the outcome of the meetings she held with chiefs and landowners on Mono Island and the Shortland Islands on the issue of the access of officers to islands in the western border during the Operation COVID-19, a statement from Police Media Unit said

DC Matanga explained she had held successful meetings with chiefs and landowners of Mono and the Shortland Islands.

“RSIPF officers can now access two islands in Mono and any of the islands in the outer and inner islands of the Shortlands when patrolling the western border.

“However, the only condition agreed on was that officers will not be allowed to use any of the land and sea resources on the islands for commercial purposes. We can only use the resources to sustain ourselves while on patrol in the western border region.

“We have to respect these conditions to adhere to what the chiefs and landowners wanted as part of the agreement to allow access to their islands,” said DC Matanga.

“I also urge you all to heed any advice given by the health authorities concerning this COVID-19 pandemic for your personal safety and that of your families.”

DC Matanga reminded the officers to always maintain the good work and keep up to the standard of discipline among the people and communities they are looking after.

“Maintain the relationship you have with them because they are your eyes and ears to support you with your work especially as we continue to do all we can to stop the COVID-19 entering our country,” she said.

She thank all the officers for their dedication including the officers at Taro, Gizo and those deployed to the western border region during the Operation COVID-19 since March of this year.

“There’s more to be done as we do not know what time this Operation will end,” said DC Matanga.