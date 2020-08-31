NRH Medical Superintendent and CEO (acting), Dr. John Hue receiving the donation from the Malaysian Honorary Consul in Solomon Islands Mr. Hii Yii Ging at the Golf Club on Saturday.

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) Medical Superintendent and Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Hue received a cheque donation of $210,000 SBD from the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in the Solomon Islands Mr. Hii Yii Ging over the weekend. The donation was purposely to support NRH’s in the implementation of its COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

The funds were raised through a golf tournament fundraising drive held over the weekend at the Honiara Golf Club where over 20 Malaysian business companies and associates attended.

During the presentations of medals to the winners of the golf tournament, Honorary Consul Mr. Hii Yii Ging stated that the Malaysian community in the Solomon Islands is pleased to also hand over the 210 thousand SBD dollars to NRH in support of its COVID-19 efforts.

Mr. Hii Yii Ging, acknowledged the continued efforts of the national government in maintaining a COVID-19 free Solomon Islands. “The Malaysian community in Solomon Islands is very pleased with the commitment and dedication of the government towards ensuring the country remains free from COVID-19 and we greatly acknowledge the tireless efforts and sacrifices made to ongoing responses to prevent any possible entry”.

“As such the donation made today to the NRH is by way of conveying our support towards these efforts in assisting NRH with the implementation of its COVID-19 activities”, Explained the Honorary Consul.

Mr. Ging also thanked all the Malaysian firms and associates who have come out in numbers to participate in the fundraising stating that the support shown speaks volumes of the solidarity of Malaysian community with the government and people of Solomon Islands in light of the global pandemic.

Receiving the donation, Dr. John Hue thanked the Honorary Consul and his staff including all Malaysia firms and associates who have participated and contributed towards the fundraising stating that the funds will greatly assist NRH in its COVID-19 efforts.

“NRH, Emergency Operation Centre & the Ministry of Health since the declaration of the COVID-19 global pandemic had moved to establish critical infrastructure such as COVID 19 triage and isolation wards, COVID-19 Molecular testing facilities including building the capacity of staff to better prepare and respond to any possible entry of COVID-19. These funds receive will certainly enhance preparations as it will enable NRH to address some of the existing gaps and outstanding tasks in its COVID-19 plan and activities”,

“COVID-19 preparations for NRH would not have come this far if not for the strong support of the national government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, donors and development partners. NRH continues to appreciate the support from the donor community and today a sincere thanks to the Malaysian Consulate in the Solomon Islands. Thank you very much”, stated Dr. Hue.





