Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Munda Police Station in Western Province are investigating a traffic incident resulting in the death of a male adult person at Bibolo, Munda on 22 August 2020.

It has been reported that the deceased was allegedly drunk and walked across the road in the Bibolo area of Munda when a PRADO vehicle travelling on the road hit him. The deceased was rushed to the Helena Goldie Hospital by bystanders and but was later pronounced dead.

Provincial Police Commander Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Officers at the Munda Police Station attended a report on the incident and conducted an investigation. A post mortem has been carried out on the body to confirm the cause of death.”

“I call on relatives of the deceased not to take the law into your hands as the result of the incident but to allow police to investigate the matter.”

“I appeal to the general public in Munda who may have any information about the incident to come forward to police. This will help our investigators to deal with the incident,” says PPC Lenialu.

- Police Media