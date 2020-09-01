THE Leadership Code Commission (LCC) has vindicated Honiara City Council (HCC) Clerk of allegations of misconduct.

In a media statement yesterday, LCC said, “The Leadership Code Commission investigated suspected misconduct raised against the HCC Clerk, Rence Sore, in the Island Sun Newspaper issued on Tuesday, July 22, 2020.

“In that paper, the TSI amongst other things questioned the sources of the funds with which Mr. Sore acquired a new brand and expensive vehicle.

“The Commission by its own motion probed this suspected misconduct.

“Following a thorough investigation, the Commission determined by finding that the source of Mr. Sore’s fund for acquiring the vehicle in question is legitimate.

“Consequently the Commission at its 42nd meeting declared that the allegation against Mr. Sore for unexplained wealth is not substantiated pursuant to section 24 (1) (a) of the Leadership Code (Further Provisions) Act 1999.

“Unexplained wealth is an offence under the Leadership Code for which the LCC has jurisdiction to investigate, prosecute, and adjudicate.

“The Commission welcomes TSI for blowing the whistle in this instance and wishes to encourage others to do likewise within the avenues provided for under the Whistleblowers Protection Act 2018,” the statement said.