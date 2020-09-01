BREACH of two bonds has resulted in a four-month prison term for a man who sold betel nut and cigarette rolls in Honiara city this month.

John Apani was sentenced on Saturday before Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi.

He was first charged with one count of hawking in a public place in relation to the incident on August 2.

This was for selling betel nuts and cigarette rolls in front of the New Generation shop at Point Cruz.

While he was waiting to appear in court for this matter, Apani re-offended.

Just five days after he was first arrested, Apani was arrested again.

This time he was selling betel nut and cigarette rolls in front of the National Museum bus stop.

He was again charged with another count of hawking in a public place.

On August 13, he pleaded guilty to both counts before Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule.

Vagibule imposed a bound over sentence of six months in the sum of $500 for the first offence.

She then imposed a bound over sentence of one year in the sum of $1,000.

This means that Apani must be of good behavior and not to commit another offence within one year and six months.

If he commits another offence within that period, Apani will have to pay $1,500.

Apani, however, did not honour those bonds.

Police again arrested Apani for selling betel nut and cigarette rolls at the National Museum bus top on Friday, August 28.

He was charged and faced the court on Saturday where he pleaded guilty to one count of hawking in a public place.

Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi imposed a fine of $500 in default of 20 days in prison for this new offence.

Apani has until yesterday to pay the fine.

She also imposed a three-month prison term for breaching his bond and then ordered him to pay the $1,500.

Apani however did not pay the $1,500 so another month was added to his prison term.

He also did not pay his $500 fine yesterday.

Honiara City Council (HCC) prosecutor Ambrose Motui prosecuted the matter.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

