OPPOSITION Leader Mathew Wale says it is disappointing to note that the government of the day has forgotten climate change as one of the priority issues to be included in its 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.

Speaking on the floor of parliament yesterday, Wale said climate change was never a priority for the government for many years under normal conditions.

Wale said under COVID-19 pressures, climate considerations have been almost totally forgotten.

“This is a mistake. Sea level rise continues and the longer we postpone doing something constructive about it, the higher the costs are going to be when disaster strikes,” he said.

He said the government’s urgency in responding to COVID-19 demonstrates that it can galvanise policy action to prepare our communities to adapt to climate change and sea-level rise.

“I urge the government, at the very least, to study the Fiji legislation establishing their climate fund and take steps to establish a similar fund in the Solomon Islands,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom