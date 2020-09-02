MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for East Honiara says the government must step up efforts to fight against the deadly virus, support health facilities, and pump more money into the economy.

He was speaking on Tuesday in parliament while contributing to the 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

He said given the threat from the virus worldwide, the government must continue with its efforts to stop the virus from arriving in the country.

He said all medical and health facilities around the country must also be supported.

He said it’s important for the government to create better health and quarantine facilities to prepare the country for any case.

“Let’s set up proper health care facilities,” he said.

Ete said with the virus’ likeliness to remain for some time yet, it’s important for the government to continue to be on alert.

He also thanked the government and front-liners for their effort to protect this nation.

Mr. Ete who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that as part of supporting the economy and industries, the government must also pump in more money to support local jobs and industries.

He acknowledged the economic stimulus package as one of the means to support the local economy.

He also thanked the ESP committee for looking after the funds.

Ete further urges the government to have a vision in order to move the economy forward in light of the challenging time.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Honiara Newsroom