THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) is set to begin its second semester as of next week.

SINU’s Public Relations officer Estee Logamei told the paper yesterday, this week is the registration week mainly for continuing students and also few new ones who are yet to be registered.

Longamei said the majority of the new students have already registered since last semester and now the opportunity is for the continuing students.

However, he said those continuing students have to go through certain processes before they are qualified to attend classes.

“For those continuing students, they have to first seek clearance from the SINU finance to ensure there are no outstanding fees from last semester.

“Then they can go to the coordinators of their respective faculties for the approval of their units to see if they have passed their previous units and before they can finally get their enrollment form to SAS for their enrollment,” he said.

He said next week should be the week one for the second semester but the SINU management would give the final decision on Friday after assessing the enrollment.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

