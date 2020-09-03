Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani calls for calm following yesterday's standoff in Auki after Malaita for Democracy (M4D) wanted Chinese out of Auki town.

Premier Suidani said while M4D and the public have the right to express their dissatisfaction with what they viewed as a threat to their lives in the light of COVID-19, he strongly appeals to them to follow the rule of law and not take laws into their own hands.

The premier made it clear that the move yesterday also caught the Malaita Provincial Government by surprise.

The Malaita Provincial Government has distanced itself from the move.

“Malaita Provincial Government is not behind this move,” he said. He clarified the move was made by frustrated Malaitans who fear COVID-19 might enter the country and Malaita Province due to the direct flight to China.

The premier calls on Malaitans to exercise their democratic rights in a lawful manner, which will not affect the well-being of the people of Malaita and those who live in the province.

Mr. Suidani said there are rightful and lawful channels to follow regarding such issues.

Meanwhile, Premier Suidani thanked the RSIPF in Auki for their quick response, which saw the issue resolved with normalcy being restored before midday, Wednesday.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau