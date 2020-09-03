Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Noro Police Station in Western Province have arrested and charged a 27-year-old male person on 31 August 2020 for alleged sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on several occasions in Noro between May and June 2020.

Police at Noro police arrested the 27-year-old male person in the township on 31 August 2020 for alleged sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl on four different occasions.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says, “The first incident allegedly happened on 23 May 2020 in a laundry under the victim’s house. The second and third incidents occurred between 22 May 2020 and 11 June 2020 inside a market house near the Noro main road not far from the victim’s house. The fourth incident allegedly happened on 12 June 2020 near a fence outside the victim’s house.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The suspect has been arrested, dealt with and charged for the offence of Sexual intercourse with a child under 15-years-old Contrary to Section 139 of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Acts 2016 and will appear in the Noro Magistrates’ Court on 21 September 2020.”

“I call on the general public in Noro town to come forward to police if you have any information related to the incident. This will help police at Noro with their investigation into the matter,” Commissioner Mangau emphasizes.



- Police Media