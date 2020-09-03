The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in Choiseul Province have arrested and charged a 56-year-old male suspect for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Panqoe Village, North Choiseul on 7 August 2020.

The male suspect is married to the victim’s auntie. Both the suspect and the victim were living in the same house.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says, “Reports obtained by the police say that the victim was called by the defendant upon arrival at home from school but the victim refused. The defendant then grabbed the victim and pulled her into his store and allegedly raped her.”

“The matter was later reported to police by relatives after the victim experienced pain to her private part,” says Commissioner Mangau.

Police at Taro attended the report, arrested the suspect, and placed him in custody.

The defendant has been charged for the offence of sexual intercourse or indecent act contrary to section 139 (1) (a) of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2016. The defendant is being transported today (3 September 2020) to Gizo where an application for remand will be filed by police in the Gizo Magistrates’ Court.

