The Solomon Airlines flight that arrived on Wednesday night from China.

His Excellency Li Ming, First Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) accredited to the Solomon Islands arrived in Honiara Wednesday night.

Ambassador Ming was warmly received by senior SIG officials, the local Chinese community, and Embassy staff at the airport, a statement from PRC embassy office in Honiara said.

In a written media interview released upon his arrival at the Henderson Airport, Ambassador Li Ming said that it is his great honor and pleasure to serve as the first Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China accredited to the Solomon Islands.

“The establishment of diplomatic ties between the Peoples Republic of China and Solomon Islands in 2019 has ushered in a new era for bilateral relations.

“Since the inception of the diplomatic relationship between China and Solomon Islands, the bilateral relationship had been off to a good start with sound exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various areas.

“Especially peoples of both countries have been working closely in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,”he said.

In addition to a number of Solomon Islands nationals stranded in China, the Chinese technical team for the construction of 2023 Pacific Games stadium projects and relevant Chinese company staff arrived in Honiara together with Ambassador Ming via the same flight, the statement said.

“This bringing along cordial greetings and friendship from the Chinese people towards the Solomon Islands people,’ the statement said.

Ambassador Ming said he looks forward to working together with all walks of life of Solomon Islands, in a bid to follow through on the consensus reached by leaders of both countries, as well as supporting each other in prevailing over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, deepened cooperation and cemented the friendship between China and Solomon Islands will contribute to the speedy and sustained growth of bilateral relations, and enhance the wellbeing of Chinese and Solomon Islands peoples, the statement said.

The Solomon Islands side warmly welcomed H.E. Ambassador Li Ming’s arrival and pledged everything possible to support and facilitate his diplomatic tour of duty in Solomon Islands.

All passengers arriving on Wednesday are currently undergoing quarantine.

The new Embassy Office will officially open on Monday 21st September.