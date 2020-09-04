PARLIAMENT on Thursday adjourned its sitting to Monday 9 November 2020 after passing the 2019 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020 and the 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.

Speaking during the adjournment on the floor of Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said that the major business of the current sitting has been achieved and that is the passing of the two Appropriation Bills.

“I am pleased that Parliament has finally passed the two Appropriation Bills,” he said.

Sogavare thanked the hardworking Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for their time in scrutinizing the Bills when appeared before them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the chair of the Public Accounts Committee and his team for taking the time to work tirelessly to make sure that those reports are tabled in parliament,” he said.

He said the report really assists members of parliament in the debate on the motion and it suits the purpose.

“So on behalf of the government and this house, I would like to thank them,” he said.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom