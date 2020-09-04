Member of Parliament for East Are'are, and Opposition MP, Hon. Peter Kenilorea Jr. has lashed out at what he described as an attempt by the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) to tarnish his intentions to return the $600 approved by Cabinet, in the name of the Economic Stimulus Package.

"Perhaps the OPMC should read my letter and have the courtesy of responding to that letter instead of responding to media reporting in veiled attempts to tarnish my intentions. It will not work," says Hon. Kenilorea.

The East Are'are MP stressed that OPMC should allow the PS of Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT) the courtesy to reply directly to his letter first.

Hon. Kenilorea went on to add, "I’m even available to come in and explain my constituency’s position on this".

"As a member of parliament, I should be accorded that courtesy to receive a response in a proper letter, not merely through some sort of a press release.

"This is the right protocol to follow and the proper way to conduct communication between an elected member of parliament and officials," the East Are'are MP states.

- Opposition Press

-