ALL passengers that arrived on the flight from Guangzhou, China to Honiara last week Wednesday 2nd September 2020 are now in their respective quarantine stations under strict conditions.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed this at his weekly nation-wide address yesterday.

“All 104 passengers that arrived from Guangzhou since arrival have now been quarantined at their designated quarantine stations under strict conditions,” he said.

Sogavare said initially there were 108 passengers that were supposed to board the flight to Honiara, however, only 104 were allowed to board the flight because four passengers were prohibited to board due to non-compliance to our country’s pre-arrival mandatory testing requirements and protocols.

“This is how serious the government is with our testing protocols and we will not allow anyone regardless of their status or nationality to board a flight if he/she does not meet our pre-arrival mandatory testing requirements and protocols,” he said.

He said all passengers that arrived last week had at least 2 COVID-19 tests prior to boarding and departure and all their results are negative.

“All 104 passengers were thoroughly checked by health frontline workers upon arrival at the Henderson Airport and were all cleared to proceed to their designated quarantine stations.

“All will undergo a required period of quarantine until deemed safe to be released and will be tested periodically,” he added.

Sogavare said their first tests have already been conducted within 48 hours of their arrival in accordance with the testing procedure and testing apart, they are still undergoing rigorous health checks during the quarantine.

“My good people, the government will continue to update our people on the progress and status of these passengers as they serve their quarantine days,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara