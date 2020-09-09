Grade five (5) students of Woodford International School got the opportunity of their lifetime when they meet the country’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday to learn about government system.

The students were accompanied by their Primary School Principal Cherolyn Tasa and grade 5 teacher Nastassia Simbe Dara paid a visit to the Office of The Prime Minister and Cabinet, a statement from the Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

During the courtesy visit they were accorded the privilege of a face to face ‘Q and A’ session with Prime Minister Sogavare yesterday at the Cabinet conference room.

Despite his very busy schedule, the prime minister made time to interact and simplify his responsibilities as the Head of the Executive Arm of the ruling government to the students.

Prime Minister Sogavare also talked about his work and the processes involved in the government decision making.

The students are currently learning about the government system of Solomon Islands. They learned about the three arms of Government that is the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

The energetic young students learned about the challenges in government decision making, how conflicts are solved, Cabinet discipline rules and procedures and how conflicts are solved.

The grade 5 teacher Mrs Dara thanked the prime minister for taking time out of his busy schedule to accommodate their visit to the office.

“It is part of our primary school program to create engage and make interactive inquiry based lesson. Their learning is pretty much student driven.

“These kids were looking forward to visit the actual site where decisions are being made that affects the country,” the teacher added.

The students said they can now compare what they see and hear directly from the prime minister and his officials with their text books lessons.

The students’ next visit is to the National Parliament.