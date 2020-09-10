The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) would like to inform that the first COVID-19 test for all 104 passengers who arrived last week on the China-Honiara flight all returned negative.

Additional test conducted by MHMS on the person alleged to have breached quarantine protocols also returned negative. Despite the negative results generated from the test, the individual is now being held in quarantine for further assessment and will follow through the quarantine and testing protocols.

Due to the nature of the breach NHEOC surveillance team immediately commenced the investigations which are still continuing.

With this, the Ministry of Health would like to strongly advise the general public that the Quarantine Stations are restricted areas and the public is not allowed to enter nor to have any direct contact with any occupant of any Quarantine Station. Any contact is a breach of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020. Quarantining of arrivals from overseas is established strictly to prevent any contact with those outside of the quarantine stations so that any possible entry of COVID-19 would not lead to spread and community transmission. As per the Quarantine protocols, no item can be sent outside from quarantine station without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

Breach of quarantine regulations is not only illegal but poses health risk to our own children, families, communities and the country as a whole.

That said, it is of utmost importance that each one of us must cooperate and work together to ensure that our quarantine regulations are respected and fully adhered to in order for the country to remain free from COVID-19.