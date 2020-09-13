POLICE are working closely with other agencies to regulate or look at an appropriate regulation for the new substance called ““Neiko Drug or Copaine”.

Police Chief Mostyn Mangau told reporters on Thursday that they are continuing to conduct awareness throughout the country about this new substance.

“At the moment, the matter is being discussed virally on social media and on newspapers but so far no formal complaints have reached the police,” Mangau said.

He added that they are trying to get feedback from the Ministry of Health and other agencies regarding this matter.

“We continue to inform community throughout the country on this new substance that kids and adults are believed to have used.

“We are also appealing to communities to discourage people from using this substance.

“Refrain from using this substance as we do not know the impact and its effect that might cause harm to ourselves while police are working with other agencies to test and get some results on its effect,” he further added.

Police had last month said they are investigating the drug which was reportedly used by a lot of youths in Honiara and parts of the provinces.

The investigation is focusing on the drug’s ingredients or contents and to confirm whether the substance qualifies as an illegal drug under the Solomon Islands laws.

Youths are being urged to stay away from this substance because of the potential detrimental effects on their health and other social impacts including crime in the communities.

The drug is believed to be made locally out of legal items such as tooth paste, tobacco, food colouring and lime powder and sold at certain parts of town.

It is said to be placed under the tongue and keeps you high for up to 12 hours.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Honiara, Newsroom