IF we cannot deliver the 2023 South Pacific Games, Solomon Islands will be dubbed a failure.

This statement was made by the Chairman of the National Hosting Authority (NHA) Dr Jimmy Rodgers when he spoke to the media yesterday during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his respond to questions regarding the progress of the SPG23 preparations, Mr Rogers said that the plans are still intact despite some shortcomings caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He however assured the media that at the current rate of development, he is optimistic that things will continue to happen to plan and to the timetable schedule agreed upon.

He further added that the ground breaking ceremony for ground works and the design for the facility will be done as soon as the team from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) completed their quarantine protocols.

Dr Rodgers said that despite the public criticisms, they are optimistic to deliver the games as far as plans are concern.

He also told the media that there is an ongoing discussion for the games to be delayed for 2024.

“However, the country cannot go down that path,” he said.

“According to the Pacific Games Charter, the Pacific Games cannot be held in an Olympic year because 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France,” he said.

He said if there is any delay it will be in 2023.

Dr Rodgers stressed that despite the negativities, things are happening and work is moving.





