The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) calls on members of the public to help identify the dead body of a man believed to be in his 30’s or 40’s after an alleged fatal traffic accident in Foxwood area in North Guadalcanal on 13 September 2020.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi says, “The dead body was discovered about 10 pm last night (13 September) by the driver of another vehicle and his wife who were travelling into Honiara. The body was laying in the middle of the road.”

“The driver suddenly stopped when he discovered the body and as a result swung his vehicle and ended up in a nearby drain.”

Chief Superintendent Vunagi says, “The couple in the vehicle is now assisting the police with the investigation into the dead body. I call on people living in the Foxwood area to come forward with any information that will help police with the investigation.”

“It is a sad incident and my condolence to the family members of the deceased as we try to identify the dead body. I call on anyone whose relative has not turned up at home since last night to go to the morgue at the National Referral Hospital to help identify the body.”

- Police Media