Preparation by Solomon Islands Electoral Office (SIEC) for the by-election in North East Guadalcanal and Central Honiara constituencies towards the end of the year is making progress.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jane Waetara in a statement on Monday said that her team, is currently planning and implementing all the pre-election activities before the proposed election date is announced by the Governor General.

“The main pre-election activities done includes, recruitment of temporary electoral officials, stakeholder consultations, securing funding, procurement and preparation of training and awareness materials including ensuring covid compliance measures to be adhered to during the electoral process,” Mrs Waetara said.

She further acknowledged the support of UNDP through the SECSIP project and UNICEF for their support to these preparation process.

Mrs. Waetara said the Chairman of the Electoral Commission has updated the Governor General of the status of preparations so far, including the proposed timeline for the by-elections.

“But the Governor General will make the final proclamation of the date for the by-elections as required by law,” she said.

Key election officials have been recruited and are undergoing their three days training from 14th -16th September.

Voter awareness materials are being developed and will soon widely made available for distribution through social media, newspaper, churches and through election officials and candidates, the statement said

“Voters and candidates and other interested followers of the North East and Central Honiara constituencies are reminded to listen and check all possible media outlets for update and information about this by-election.

“If you are on Facebook, check the SIEC Facebook page for the latest news and updates,” the statement said.