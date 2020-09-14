PRE TRIAL conference (PTC) on the case of Honiara City Councilors accused of intimidating Honiara City Clerk Rence Sore at the Councils headquarters in June has been deferred to Monday next week.

This was because their lawyer was reportedly sick and did not attend court on Monday.

Vavaya Ward Councilor Billy Abae and Vura Ward Councillor Reginald Ngati face one count each of intimidation.

The pre-trial conference was supposed to be conducted yesterday but because their lawyer was sick it was deferred to Monday next week.

The two councillors were charged in relation to an allegation on June 13 at the Council’s headquarters located next to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecution alleged the duo allegedly intimidated or threatened the Council’s clerk at the office.

Police arrested and charged them after receiving the report of the alleged intimidation.

Private lawyer Allan Hou is representing both accused while Public Prosecutor Letiara Pellie is prosecuting.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN