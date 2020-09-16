ALL passengers from Guangzhou China flight have undergone their two mandatory tests since their arrival into the country fortnight ago and all their results have returned negative.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed in his nationwide address on Monday.

“My good people, despite the two negative test results, all passengers are still undergoing strict quarantine protocols,” he added.

Sogavare also affirmed that all passengers will undergo the remaining required testing procedures and must satisfy all requirements before they can be released.

“That said, additional tests have been conducted on the person of interest that has breached quarantine protocols. He is also currently being quarantined and his tests were also negative,” he added.

However, Sogavare said that it must be made clear that the law will deal with the person of interest and his accomplice after they are released from quarantine.

“Let me remind the public as well as foreigners to respect our quarantine protocols.

“The Quarantine Stations are restricted areas and the public is not allowed to enter nor to have any direct contact with any occupant of any Quarantine Station,” he stressed.

Sogavare further stressed that any contact is a breach of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020.

“As per the quarantine protocols, no item can also be passed into or out from quarantine stations without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

“Breach of quarantine regulations is not only illegal but poses a health risk to our own children, families, communities and the country at large,” he added.

Sogavare strongly emphasized that we must cooperate and work together to ensure that our quarantine regulations are respected and fully adhered to in order for the country to remain free from COVID-19.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara