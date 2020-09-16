Relatives of the man whose dead body was discovered in the middle of the road in the Foxwood area on North Guadalcanal on the night of 13 September 2020 have come forward to identify him following a call from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force early this week.

The man, believed to be in the 30’s, was from a village in the Lau Mbaelelea Constituency in North Malaita. He was residing at Sun Valley at the time of his death.

“I want to thank the public for responding to our call for the identification of the body. With the body now identified police is now discussing with relatives to allow for a post-mortem to be carried out on the body,” says Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi.

PPC Vunagi adds, “The investigation into this sad incident continues as police question a number of people whom police believe would assist the investigation. However, at this stage, no suspects have yet been arrested or charged in relation to the dead body.”

“I appeal to relatives of the deceased man to allow the police to continue with its investigation and not take the law into your own hands. I also ask leaders from the Lau Mbaelelea constituency who are in Honiara to speak to your good people to remain calm as police carry out its investigation.”

“I call on anyone who may have been around the area where the body was discovered on the night of 13 September to come forward with any information that may assist police with the investigation. This includes anyone who may have seen the deceased in the early evening of 13 September in the Foxwood area before his body was discovered,” says PPC Vunagi.

- Police Media