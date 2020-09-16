KILUFI’I hospital in Malaita Province is soon to get their COVID-19 testing machine as work is progressing well at the moment.

That’s according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare nationwide address on Monday.

“As for Malaita Province, work has progressed and as soon as safety requirements for the COVID-19 testing machine in Malaita province are in place, the laboratory personnel and bio medics technicians in Honiara will be deployed to Kilufií, Hospital,” PM Sogavare announced.

He further added that installation and training on the Gene-Xpert machine to perform COVID-19 testing and biosafety cabinet will be undertaken for Kilufií Hospital staff.

“This is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that COVID-19 readiness is decentralized to the provinces in terms of both capacity and capability,” he added.

At the same time, Sogavare said he was pleased to note that the government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has also undertaken training for two more local lab staff on COVID-19 testing recently.

“Additionally, 13 new recruits have signed their contract last week and are being earmarked for the molecular testing,” he said.

The government is of the view that having adequate numbers of COVID-19 lab staff is important to prevent fatigue and maintain the quality of work output.

Meanwhile, he continues to acknowledge and appreciate the continuous partnership between the Government and our partners during these unprecedented times.

“This pandemic has shown that true friends never leave you during tough times,” he added.



By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara