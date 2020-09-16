PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare today has announced that six more COVID-19 tests of our students in the Philippines have returned positive.

The six are from the 144 students who were scheduled for the second repatriation flight listed for the 29th September that have undergone their 1st of 3 tests on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the results were received by the oversight committee on Tuesday this week.

“This brings to 12, the total number of our students that had tested positive for Covid-19. As with the first group of students, none of the six students had shown signs of illness,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Government have also been able to secure two hotels - at very reasonable rates to accommodate all our students that had tested negative while waiting for their repatriation flights on 27th and 29th September 2020.

“From tomorrow, we hope to shift all our students who tested negative to the two hotels that have been identified. The transfers will be guided by risk assessment from our health team and the Philippine Red Cross,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said each hotel will cater for the number of students for each flight.

“The hotels will only cater for the students until their departure. The government is working with local partners on the financing of the hire of the two hotels,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare encourages all good citizens not to allow divisive and sensational stories to stand in the way of respecting each other and doing the right thing.

“Let us come together and pray for, and support our students, their parents, and families, and also support each other. My prayers and those from my government are with all our students and their parents,” he said.

- PMO Press Secretariat