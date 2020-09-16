A total of 104 passengers who arrived last night from Brisbane have now settled down in their designated Quarantine Stations to commence 14-days of quarantine. All passengers came with at least 2 negative consecutive COVID-19 test results.

A statement from the National Disaster Council (NDC) said that of the total passengers, 8 passengers are returning nationals, and the majority (96) are foreign diplomatic officials under exemption based on requests from their Governments and Organisations.

“A total of 64 Australian diplomats and their families are accommodated in their Diplomatic approved Quarantine Stations, under their management with monitoring by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

“Other diplomatic officials join the returnees accommodated in the government-managed stations at Guadalcanal Beach Resort, Airport Motel, Heritage Park Hotel, and Honiara Hotel,” the statement said.

NDC statement adds that passengers from the China flight are being scheduled for release today after health clearance.

As per Camp Management and Health Standard Operating Procedure, quarantine stations that are vacated will undergo decontamination, cleaned, and resourced with hygiene kits in preparation for up-coming repatriation flights.

The MHMS continues to lead the health imperatives of the Government’s multi-sectoral approach to stem COVID-19 importation. All relevant government agencies and stakeholders are providing the required support through the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) and Provincial Disaster Operations Committees (P-DOC).

N-DOC Camp Management Sector Committee continues to manage all the government-approved Quarantine Stations in Honiara and Western Province.





