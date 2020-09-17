PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has acknowledged our newly established partnership with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The Prime Minister highlighted this during his special nationwide address yesterday, when he also announced six new COVID-19 cases for our students in Philippines, a statement from Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

The latest announcement now brings the number of positive cases of our students in Philippines to 12.

Prime Minister Sogavare particularly acknowledged Philippines Red Cross in Manila, the Regional Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescents in Fiji and the Solomon Islands Red Cross.

The Prime Minister said the Philippine Red Cross have agreed to carry out tests for all students as well as to provide accommodation and care for the 12 positive cases.

Prime Minister Sogavare said Red Cross Philippines have also agreed to meet the costs for accommodation and care for the 12 students.

“Red Cross Philippines have confirmed they are prepared to also look after any other student that may test positive in subsequent tests, and our government will only pay if the numbers exceed the capacity of the Red Cross accommodation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the Oversight Committee will soon finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to be signed between the Government and the Philippine Red Cross and the Regional Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescents.

This will formalize that new partnership.

Prime Minister Sogavare also outlined the support and services that the Philippine Red Cross has agreed to provide, and they are as follows:

Covid-19 Tests – They will complete all the scheduled tests and will do any additional test requested by our health authorities.



Welfare Assistance to students and their dependents – The Philippine Red Cross Welfare Service can provide psychosocial support to the students and their dependents



Quarantine facility for our students who test positive with Covid-19 – As mentioned above, the Philippine Red Cross has agreed to accommodate and care for our students who tested positive. Government will only meet the cost for others if the numbers exceed their accommodation capacity. The 12 nationals who tested positive have already been moved to the Red Cross accommodation to be cared for.



Additional psychological support including counselling if required - The Philippine Red Cross Welfare Service will provide psychosocial support to the students particularly those with positive cases, antenatal mothers, and families with children.



Coordination support - The Philippine Red Cross Welfare Service will provide some coordination support to our students.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare said the Government is committed to bringing our students home safely.

“Yes, it is true that those that had tested positive last Friday, and Sunday will not come on the first two flights. However, they will come home on the third flight,” he said.