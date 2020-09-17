THE Papua New Guinea (PNG) community in Honiara successfully celebrated their 45th Independence Day on Wednesday.

The colourful event was held at the PNG High Commission Chancery at Townground in Honiara.

The low key event commenced with a sermon presented by Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church minister Pr. Robinson Diosi.

The occasion was attended PNG nationals working, studying and living in Honiara.

It was followed by a narration made by Francis Andrew based on the topic “From the past into the future” of PNG.

The singing of the PNG national anthem and reciting of the PNG pledge followed.

PNG SI Community President Freeman Podarua and the PNG High Commissioner to SI Dr. John Balavu took time to present their speeches.

After the speeches, everyone who attended event enjoyed their lunch.

This was followed by presentation of gifts to community members and followed by reflection of PNG Independence by the two speakers.

The celebration concluded with contemporary cultural performances and activities by the PNG community groups.

On Wednesday, many Solomon Islanders who have studied, worked and married to PNG congratulated PNG for attaining their 45th independence.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara