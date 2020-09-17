PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his government is determined and committed to keeping this country safe from the deadly virus.

He said that despite criticisms from members of the public, individuals and organizations regarding his handling of the issue of Philippine students, his government is doing its uttermost best to keep our people and country safe during this pandemic crisis.

Speaking during his recent nationwide address, Sogavare said a few individuals and organizations have seen it fit to continue to pursue their hidden and personal agendas to discredit his Government and misinform the general public.

Despite those critics, the government is doing everything within its means to keep the deadly virus from entering the country.

“The Government will continue to work hard to keep our people and country safe from COVID-19.

“We will also make sure that our students in Philippines are brought home safely. I understand the apprehension of some people but we must also consider the anxiety of the parents of our students as well,” he said.

Sogavare said his Government has also met with the parents of the students studying in the Philippines and have reached an understanding.

“The parents are satisfied with the Government’s efforts. I want to thank those parents who attended that meeting for your understanding and patience.

“The Government is closely monitoring the situation and will do everything possible to keep our students in Philippines safe and bring them home,” he said.

He said these are challenging and unprecedented times as the COVID-19 has caught the whole global community off guard since its emergence in December 2019.

“We as a country have tried our best to keep COVID-19 out of our country, and it has not been easy,” he said.

Sogavare said the situation is extremely fluid and we have to adapt to the situation as best as we can while keeping our country and people safe at the same time.

“As a Government, we have to make decisions, and some of these decisions are not easy to make. All decisions made were always done with the best interest of our people at heart,” he said

However, this paper understands that the Sogavare-led DCGA has come under heavy criticism for not repatriating the students on time.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara