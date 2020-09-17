Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani urges the public in Malaita to get on with their daily activities and leave politicians to deal with politics.

Premier Suidani made the call during a public forum held at the Auki Central Market yesterday afternoon,

This came after nine Malaitan Members of Parliament (MPs) under the DCGA government described the premier's call for a referendum as ‘unlawful’ in a joint statement issued yesterday.

“Leave politics alone, get along with your daily lives and leave politics to politicians to deal with it.”

The statement did not go down well with the Malaita public in the provincial capital of Auki, which forced them to call on the premier to give them an assurance regarding the current issue at hand.

Premier Suidani when addressing the public told them that the MPs who have signed the issued notice have exercised their rights and said he will be responding to the statement soon.

Many have expressed disagreement over the joint statement.

People coming from constituencies under the leadership of the nine MPs during the public forum publicly supported Premier Suidani's referendum idea.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau