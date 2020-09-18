THE trial on the case of the man accused of discharging firearm in March at Tinge, Honiara will commence on October 5.

Mostyn Maenu’u Junior (Puff) will be standing trial for one count of discharging firearm in public place.

His co-accused Joseph Wale will be tried for one count of malicious damage.

The hearing of evidence in this matter will continue until October 16.

Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane on Thursday confirmed that the prosecution is ready for the trial.

Hubert Fugui who represents the accused also said they have no issue at this stage but anticipate making a bail application before the trial.

Maenu’u was accused of discharging a firearm on March 22 following an ongoing disagreement between the accused and the complainant’s family at Tinge Ridge.

No one was injured at that time but damage was allegedly caused to a bus owned by the other group which was parked in their area.

Maenu’u is being remanded in custody after prosecution applied to revoke his bail condition for breaching his bail condition.

It was alleged he breached the curfew imposed on him as part of his bail condition and when he re-offended.

He is currently facing new charges of intimidation over allegation he intimidated some people in July at Henderson.

Trial on this matter will commence on the 19th October and continue through to 29th.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau had told reporters in July when the alleged incident occurred that Puff allegedly threatened to shoot some men with a rifle.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara