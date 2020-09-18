Ambassador Li Ming and the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House on Friday 18 September.

The People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Mr. Li Ming has presented his credentials to the Governor General His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi at Government House today (Friday 18) to formalize his appointment.

President Xi Jinping appointed Mr. Li Ming as China’s first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Solomon Islands with residence in Honiara.

The Governor General Sir David formally welcomed Mr Ming and congratulated him on his appointment.

“I warmly welcome you to the Solomon Islands. You bring with you a wealth of experience from around the world, there is no doubt you will find Solomon Islands as a willing partner in a wide variety of areas,” Sir David said.

The People’s Republic of China share many connections with Solomon Islands, predominantly as its major commercial partner over the past years.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in September 2019, the two countries have enhanced their people-to-people engagement, which was fostered by trade, cooperation and exchanges of knowledge.

Sir David also acknowledged the Government of China for the continuous support towards Solomon Islands. Particularly, on the following areas:

1. Grant Aid and Technical Assistance for the preparation of the Pacific Games 2023

2. Financial Assistance totaling to USD300, 000 to support Solomon Islands Government in combatting and containing the COVID-19 threat.

3. COVID-19 Medical Assistance through the supply of medical equipment by Guangdong Provincial Government, Jia Shu Rong He International Company and China Harbour Engineering Company, and;

4. A humanitarian Aid of USD100, 000 in support of the post tropical cyclone Harold.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ming who was born in Gaomi, Shadong Province in September 1974 said Solomon Islands is an important country in the Pacific islands region that prides itself with hardworking and courageous people.

Ambassador Ming also highlighted that Solomon Islands and China have a long tradition of friendship.

“Our peoples have always cherished friendly sentiments towards each other and since the establishment of diplomatic ties in September 2019, exchanges and cooperation between our two countries have been in full swing and yielded fruitful outcomes, marking a good start of our relations,” Ambassador Ming said.

Immediately after the establishment of ties in 2019, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made a successful visit to China and met President Xi Jinping during which the two leaders set out the direction for the future development of bilateral ties.

According to Ambassador Ming, China sets great store by its relations with Solomon Islands and stands ready to step up high-level interactions and contacts at all levels to deepen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

“Through these joint efforts, we will make continued progress in the China-Solomon Islands relations to benefit our two peoples and during my tenure, I will do my utmost to promote further progress in our relations to achieve win-win results for our two countries,” Ambassador Ming said.

Throughout his career, Ambassador Ming was a staff member of China’s Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1995-2000. From 2000 – 2004, he was promoted as Third and Second Secretary and consulate general of China to Toronto.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador, Mr Ming was the Deputy Director General of the Department of North American and Oceania Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is married with a son.