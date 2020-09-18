* Closing subs on HCC break-in, next week * Former Agri-officer’s fate next week * Man accused of abusing wife remains silent * Crashed police vehicle trial starts next week

CLOSING submissions on the case of the man accused of breaking into the Honiara City Council (HCC) head office in 2018 will be made in court on Tuesday next week.

It was supposed to be made today but had to be further adjourned as the submissions were not yet ready.

Frank Firimolea has been tried for one count of office break-in.

Prosecution called two civilians and two forensic officers while Firimolea chose to remain silent at the trial.

The alleged break-in happened on 22 October 2018.

Following the break-in Firimolea allegedly escaped but was arrested later after finger print tests were carried out.

Rodney Manebosa of Public Solicitor's Office represents Firimolea while Police Prosecutor John Palmer Teula is prosecuting.







THE fate of a former Agriculture officer accused of misusing part of a million dollar funding intended for an oil palm project in Malaita will be handed down on Tuesday next week.

Lino Houmaha is facing one count of official corruption.

The trial started last year with the prosecution case.

At the end of the prosecution case, the defence made a “no case to answer”.

The court however found Houmaha has a case to answer and had set down the defence case in July this year.

Only Houmaha gave evidence for the defence case.

Following the closing submission on this matter, the matter was then adjourned for judgment yesterday.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea however had the judgment deferred until next week.

Houmaha was accused of misusing funds intended for the Waisisi Wairokai Oil Palm project in Areare between 2012 and 2017, totalling up to $4million.

At the time of the alleged offending, Houmaha was the project accountant for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

Prosecution alleged Houmaha also attempted to bribe an internal auditor of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) on 3 July 2018 at the MoFT building with $5,000 on 2 June 2018.

This was after the accused was contacted by a team from MoFT as part of their commencement of Internal Audit into the missing funds.

Martin Haurii of Voice Barristers and Solicitors represents Houmaha while Public Prosecutor John Wesley Zoze appears for the Crown.

THE man accused of psychologically abusing his wife through phone calls over an extra martial affair has remained silent during the defence case.

D.P. Jericho is facing trial for one count of domestic violence-psychological abuse under the Family Protection Act.

Following the close of the defence case, the matter was adjourned to October 9 for closing submissions.

The only witness called for the prosecution case is the wife of the accused.

At the end of the prosecution case the defence has made an application for a “no case to answer”.

Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti however found that the accused has a case to answer to continue with the trial.

The accused however chose to remain silent and did not call any other witnesses.

The alleged incident occurred on February 20 in Honiara.

It was alleged that on that day, the accused’s wife who is a police officer had instructed officers at White River to call her husband to come to the station.

This is to sort out a problem between them and another girl that the accused allegedly had an affair with.

The girl is a cousin of the accused’s wife.

The accused however did not answer his phone.

The accused later called his wife and his wife told him to come to the police post to sort out the problem.

The accused’s wife also told the accused that the girl he had an affair with was also at the station.

He however allegedly texted his wife using threatening, abusive and insulting words to her.

The accused’s wife felt bad about those texts and therefore reported the matter to the police.

Public Solicitor’ lawyer Tracy Aisa is representing the accused while Public Prosecutor Iete Tebakota appears for the Crown.

TRIAL on the case of the police officer accused of crashing a police vehicle onto the Holy Cross Cathedral brick wall in Honiara last February will start on Monday next week.

Markie Rokoto will be standing trial for charges of driving under the influence of liquor, careless driving, offensive behaviour in a police station, taking vehicle without authority, refusing to provide a forensic sample and possession of police property.

The hearing was listed to start at 10am before Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule.

Rokoto is facing charges in relation to an allegation between 10.30pm and 11pm on 19 February 2019 at the Holy Cross Cathedral long the Mbokonavera road.

Prosecution alleged Rokoto drove at a high speed along the Mbokonavera road while under the influence of liquor.

He was allegedly heading south when he ran the vehicle into the Holy Cross Cathedral brick wall near the road and overturned.

It was further alleged that there were two other police officers in the vehicle with Rokoto.