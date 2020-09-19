Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) looking after the common border with Papua New Guinea border in the Malaita Outer Islands (MOI) have reported one male adult from Lord Howe travelled to Tasman Island in the PNG side of the common border illegally on Tuesday 8 September 2020.

Provincial Police Commander Malaita Province Chief Superintendent Stanley Riolo explains, “An initial report from MOI says a person from Luaniua Island travelled across to Tasman Island in the early hours of 8 September using his 15 HP engine. A radio call to Tasman Island has confirmed that the male person arrived on the Island.

“Earlier reports say that the same person argued with the police wanting to travel to Tasman Island but was not allowed since travel across the common border has been banned since MOI has been declared an Emergency Zone under the COVID-19 State of Public Emergency,” said PPC Riolo.

He added, “The chiefs and elders of Pelau and Luaniua Village are very concerned about when the person returns from Tasman as there are no Personal Protection Equipment in MOI. There is also no information as to when the person will return to MOI and what should be done to him when he returns.

“RSIPF has informed the necessary authorities in Honiara about the illegal crossing and officers manning the border with PNG in MOI are monitoring the situation.

“I want to appeal to our good people in MOI to work together with the Government authorities as they are trying their best to put in place measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic entering our country especially through the common border with PNG,” said PPC Superintendent Riolo.