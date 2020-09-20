Regardless of the onslaught of criticisms and bad press, the Government remains focused on its number one priority which is to keep the country and people safe from COVID 19.

Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare made the assurance on Monday this week in his weekly nationwide address.

Sogavare said few people and organizations continue to criticize Government’s efforts in this fight but those will not sway the Government from doing its best to protect the country against the deadly virus.

“As a government we accept those criticisms, but keeping our country and people safe is our number one priority”, Sogavare stated.

“We are doing everything within our means to keep the deadly virus from entering our country. However, a few individuals and organizations have seen it fit to continue to pursue their hidden personal agendas to discredit this Government and misinform our people” Sogavare pointed out.

Sogavare, however, reaffirmed that government will remain strong in its effort to keep the country safe and secure.

“Despite this, the Government will continue to work hard to keep our people and country safe from COVID-19,” Sogavare stated.