Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and the new PRC envoy H.E. Li Ming unveil the plaque at the new Chinese Embassy office in Honiara.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara





PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare officially welcomes the first ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Li Ming with a firm belief that their new embassy is a step forward for the Solomon Islands.

Sogavare made these sentiments in his speech during the formal inaugural ceremony in Honiara yesterday morning.

“This formal inaugural ceremony, we are witnessing today is indeed a milestone achievement that will go down in the history of Solomon Islands, as a sovereign nation,” he added.

The embassy office is located in Town ground.

Sogavare believes that this partnership will strengthen the people to people diplomacy, commercial relations, facilitate transformative partnerships and enhance stronger bilateral ties between the two countries and surely open up foreign investment opportunities that can be pursued looking forward.

Similarly, he said this occasion reveals the commitment shown by both countries in an attempt to strengthen their bilateral relations, practical cooperation, and mutual partnership.

Sogavare also took time to acknowledge the PRC Embassy for its tremendous support especially at this time where the Solomon Islands experience the impacts of the global pandemic.

“The Government of China, through its Embassy here in Honiara, had tremendously supported the Government of the Solomon Islands and her people, from the word “Go” of our diplomatic relations, especially in such exasperating times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to highlight that China had contributed immensely to the Solomon Island Government’s efforts together with our other development partners in preventing and fighting against the common threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Sogavare further stressed that this is evident through their financial assistance and the issuance of medical supplies to frontline Ministries of the Solomon Islands Government.

He said such actions can only be defined as a gesture of true friendship and one that will always be valued by the people of this country.

“I am pleased to convey our sincere appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the numerous assistance provided to the Solomon Islands.

“I am confident that this assistance and support will continue to significantly help the Solomon Islands Government, in its efforts to be vigilant in combating and fighting against this common global threat, the COVID-19,” Sogavare said.

Hundreds of guests, officials, the Chinese community in Honiara, and the public witnessed the unveiling of the new complex.



