TWO additional COVID cases involving local students studying in the Philippines have been confirmed.

This now brings the total to 14 students who have now contracted the virus.

This was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare yesterday during his nation-wide address on Monday.

“The Oversight Committee has been advised that there have been further two students who have tested positive and now have join the other 12 students under the care of the Philippines Red Cross,” he said.

Mr. Sogavare said further to the twelve cases which were announced last week they are now in the care of the Philippines Red Cross.

He said those two students were part of the first group who missed their first test.

However, he explained to both students where symptomatic just like the other first 12 students.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

