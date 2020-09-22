THE Solomon Islands Philippines Student Association (SIPSA) executive says the media report about students’ behaviour in the Philippines is not factual and they want the public to know the truth.

A SIPSA spokesperson told the Solomon Star from the Philippines via email last night.

A SIPSA spokesperson said that moving to the hotels doesn’t mean students did not want to go to the hotel.

“The fact is the students still have other important things to follow up on for instance their travel document, due to the fact whilst the quarantine site is too far from the immigration site and the school,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further explained that while they thank the government for that arrangement to move to the hotel there is also fear among students.

“This is because the students found out that they have to share the hotel rooms meaning more than one person will occupy the room and this go against the quarantine protocol and regulation,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson told the Solomon Star that only of the student breach the quarantine rules in the hotel by consuming alcohol which all the students at the hotel that time condemned the student’s action.

“All the students here are working together especially at this very critical time to wait for the government repatriation flights,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also added that so far all the students are cooperating with the government (SIG) to allow the smooth process of testing and also quarantine.

“We want to let the nation know that we are living in fear here but also we want to make sure that we are safe to come home without Coronavirus for the good of our country,” the spokesperson stressed.

They thanked the government for all the arrangements and assured the COVID-19 Oversight Committee that they will take every step seriously as they await their repatriation.



By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara