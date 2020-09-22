THE Camp Management Sector Management assures the country that the camp team will always do what it has mandated to do to contain any possible Covid-19 cases in the country.

The sentiment was echoed by the Camp Management Sector Management Chair Karl Kuper in his response to a question asked during the weekly radio talk-back show on Sunday in regards to the ability of the country to contain the Philippines students during their arrival given the report that some of them have breached the quarantine rules.

Mr. Kuper said that there will be strict regulation within the quarantine station's security to limit interaction among the occupants in the quarantine station.

“During their quarantine period, we will always remind them of what to and what not to do.

“Also will be working with our Royal Solomon Islands Police (RSIPF) to have their presence by turning up once in a while to also assist the camp management team and the security team.”

He further added, that for breach of quarantine they have a strict procedure to follow that is them reporting to the oversight committee and the RSIPF on the incident mount to breaches.

“And our police and the office of the chamber of the Anthony General will be there to do appropriate judges or step in to handle the issue,” he said.

In addition to that, Attorney General John Muria Jnr said if students are found breaching the current quarantine in the Philippines the likelihood for them to board the flights will below as this is to keep the country safe from Covid-19.

Mr. Muria also stated that there will be charges with a fine of $10,000 for those who came in the country and breach the quarantine rules.

He assures the public that any breaches will be dealt with.

“If you come in the country and breach our quarantine rules you will be charged with a fine of 10 thousand dollars,” he said.

By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara