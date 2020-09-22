North-West Guadalcanal Development Association (NWGDA) last Friday had successfully held its Covid-19 training at Pisei meeting area in North West Guadalcanal.

Guadalcanal Province Manager for Covid-19 Dr. Angela Tahani and Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Health Promotion Acting Director Anne Toncan Eli facilitated the one-day training for NWGDA villages’ representatives and coordinators.

During the training, Dr. Tahani shared GP’s plans and strategies for Covid-19. While Ms. Eli illustrated and gave out brochures and posters for Covid-19 to the village reps and coordinators who attended the training.

Speaking to Solomon Star NWGDA Chairman, Simon Chottu said he was happy to see NWGDA coordinators, village reps, and members who turned up at the training, which shows their commitment.

“I see serious participation and engagement of members to the programs the association has brought to them,” Mr. Chottu said.

He then calls upon Guadalcanal Province to quickly put out its Covid-19 strategy plan that NWGDA Covid-19 strategy plan can merge with the GP Covid-19 plan.

A village rep who attended the training called upon Guadalcanal Provincial Government to improve existing clinics, because they mainly used the existing clinics for their health purposes.

“It is better for Guadalcanal Province to improve our existing clinics and even alert us on the province’s quarantine sites. GP should allocate any site or location for us to contact if came across any Covid-19 suspect.

“But I am happy with the training because it enlightens us of the current situation of Covid-19 and I am grateful for the information’s and brochures received,” the village rep said.

He then thanked NWGDA for organizing the awareness training for people in North-West Guadalcanal.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara