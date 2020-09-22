PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says the Solomon Islands Government has been blessed to receive assistance towards meeting the financial expense of the Philippines students as they go into hotels awaiting their return flights home.

Speaking during his weekly nationwide address on Monday, Sogavare said thanks to our State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and private sector for their support the government on the hotel accommodation in the Philippines and logistics on the ground in Manila.

“These entities include the Solomon Forestry Association who contributed the equivalent of $1,508,608 to support the full cost of accommodation for the first group of students scheduled to fly in on the 27th of September, 2020.

“The Solomon Islands Ports Authority, for contributing $604,250 which will fully fund the accommodation and meals for all the students scheduled for the second flight on the 29th September 2020,” he added.

Sogavare said thanks also go to the Solomon Power Limited for contributing $1m to help the government meet the accommodation and meal costs for an extended 35 days until the scheduled departure of the third flight on the 27th of October, 2020.

“Allow me to thank the three partners on behalf of the government and the country for rising to the occasion and enlightening the load of the government in this bringing our students to the hotels in the Philippines.

“Your collective contributions of SBD1,872,006 will ensure our students are looked after and cared for in the Hotels to stay whilst waiting for their flights to get home,” he added.

He said the government will meet the cost of the free charters plus all the COVID-19 tests for all 403 students and children infants.

Sogavare said the cost for the three charters and the test is approximately $4.6 m together with the contributions from our partners the total amount is almost $6.5 m.





By IAN M. KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara